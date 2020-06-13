Sue Edison

August 4, 1926 - June 10, 2020 Suzanne Braveman Edison passed away on June 10, 2020, pre-deceased by her loving husband Jack (1987).Sue had a wonderful life and many dear friends. She was a world traveler, avid golfer, bridge player, teacher and volunteer. She could always be seen zipping around in her PARSUECA licensed cars or walking, which she loved to do. Sue was born and raised in Chicago, IL (daughter of Irving and Lillian, younger sister to Jerry), and graduated from the University of Michigan where she met her husband. They moved to California (marrying November 23, 1949), initially Los Angeles retiring in Niguel Shores in the 1980s.Sue is survived by Steve (son), Hali (daughter) of Chevy Chase, MD, their spouses Paula Van Gelder and James Berry, her four grand children (Aubree, Laurel, Jack, Mark), and her four great grand children (Benjamin, Silas, Sadie, Amelia).In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 21, 2020.