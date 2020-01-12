Home

Sue Fumiko Yano Obituary
Fumiko Sue Yano, 94-years-old, resident of Gardena passed away on December 20, 2019.She is survived by her son, Stanley Yano; daughter, Michi (Nobuo Bob) Nakamura; sister, Miyo (Phil) Cronin; Sisters-in-law, Masako Harada, Hisa Yano, Tomi Yano, and Yone Yano; brother-in-law, Thomas Yano; 3 Step-grandchildren; 4 Step great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:30AM at South Bay Community Church, 2549 W 190th St, Torrance, CA 90504.Family requests Aloha casual attire. www.fukuimortuary.com 213 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 12, 2020
