More Obituaries for Sue Beber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Hannah Beber

Sue Hannah Beber Obituary
September 6, 1934 - January 16, 2020 Sue Beber passed away peacefully at the age of 85 after a long illness. She ended her journey surrounded by family, along with two of her favorite things…a dog and a show tune. Born in Danzig, she came to the United States as an immigrant at the age of four. She grew up in Los Angeles, graduating from LA High School and then UCLA with a teaching degree. Sue married her beloved husband Ben in 1955 and started a family soon after. She enjoyed sports including swimming, hiking, tennis, snow skiing and water skiing. She loved the theater and spent many years acting and supporting the arts. Sue had a passion for animals, and would be the first one to rescue a dog in need. She was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Ben Beber. She is survived by her daughters Dana, Lori and Jill; sons-in-law Joel, Henry and Howard, and grandchildren Aaron, Amanda, Ben and Ethan. Donations to honor the life of Sue can be made to your favorite canine rescue organization.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
