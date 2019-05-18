Home

April 19, 1932 - May 15, 2019 Loving wife to Joe. Loving mother to Amy & Bill Waldman and Gary & Dan Marmorstein, and grandchildren Kamini, Nathaniel, Sara, Rebecca, Darius, Tao and Sacha. Loving cousin to Terry Polesie, and Steve & Tom Weinstein. Loving daughter to Dave and Louise. Loved by all. Always ready for fun – Sue devised and invented games. Kind, witty, quick, generous, intelligent, effervescent and ebullient in a sunshine-giving way. We miss you already, and wish that you're feeling at peace and at rest. You deserve that, Mom. What a ride it's been! You're with us and we're with you. Service on Tuesday, May 21, at 11:00 AM, at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary, 6001 W. Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles. Welcome
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 18, 2019
