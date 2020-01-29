|
April 12, 1941 - January 29, 2019 Sue Ellen Wilkinson Stinson died one year ago today in her home in Portland, OR, after a long battle with cancer. Born in St. Louis, MO, she settled in Pasadena, CA, after attending Pomona College. There she lived with her husband James and was an educator of K-12 for 40 years. During that time she also lobbied and wrote legislature, including Proposition 98, for the California Teachers Assoc. In her retirement she focused on her hobbies of photography and world travel and was also was a dedicated political activist for healthcare and education. She is survived by her two children, Alexander and Lillie. Her absence is greatly felt by her family, friends and community.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 29, 2020