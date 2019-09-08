Home

Sue Yetsuko Noritake

Sue Yetsuko Noritake Obituary
A native born resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 at the age of 89. She was the beloved mother of Sharon Powell, Nancy (Paul) Martinez and Dr. Dean (Lynn) Noritake; grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 5. She is also survived by her sisters, Yuwko Sakamoto and Setsuko Hodges; her brothers, Eiji (Misako) Ikeda and Mamoru (Chiyoko) Ikeda; and in-laws Nobuko Ikeda, Kazuko Yoshitake and Roy (Atsuko) Noritake; and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.A family memorial service was held on September 5 at Nichiren Buddhist Temple with Rev. Join Inoue officiating.In lieu of flowers or koden, please send donations to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, , or other charity organization. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 8, 2019
