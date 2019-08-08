Home

Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 699-0921
Inurnment
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
1924 - 2019
Suey Quon Obituary
April 14, 1924 - July 31, 2019 Born in Canton, China, father of 4 sons Steve (Cyndy), Phil (Joanne), Jeff and Greg (Cindy); grandfather to Darrin, Katie, Jason, Garrett and Kyle; and great-grandfather to Caleb, Cameron and Zayden; succumbed July 31, 2019 after a brief illness at age 95. A proud U.S. Navy veteran of WWII who served in the South Pacific. He leaves behind loving and caring relatives and friends. A brief graveside inurnment ceremony will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, CA at Mariposa Terrace, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 3 p.m.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 8, 2019
