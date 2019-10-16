Home

Suh Kyung "Sue" Kim

October 4, 1942 - September 28, 2019 Suh "Sue" Kyung Kim, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 28, 2019. The eldest daughter of Dr. Kee Soo Kim and Soo Dol Chang, Sue was the beloved wife of her husband of fifty years, Chin Oh Kim; the cherished mother of Dennis and Jennifer; adored mother-in-law of Grace and Raymond and treasured and loved grandmother of Joshua, Jonathan, Ashley, Logan and Alexis who affectionately called her "Halmi." Sue was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Yong Mon Kim and Yong Il Kim. Sue was born on October 4, 1942 in Seoul, Korea. She graduated from Guynbook Girls' High School and received her Bachelor's degree in Pharmacology from Duk Sung Women's College. Following her college graduation, Sue embarked on a new journey that brought her to Los Angeles, California, where she met her husband, raised her children, and discovered her love for the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers. Before retiring, Sue was a small business owner and had many customers whom she loved like members of her own family, especially those who were battling cancer as she had a personal connection to them as a two-time cancer survivor. An eternal optimist, Sue was known for her loving heart, kindness, unwavering support and beautiful smile. She will always live in our hearts and will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends. Her family would also like to thank the many doctors and staff at the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center who provided her with world class care and support over the years.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 16, 2019
