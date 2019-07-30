Home

(97), passed away on June 29, 2019 in Torrance. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, George Tadashi Kumagai and is survived by her siblings, Joe (Sachi) Watari, Sue Kawana, and Yayeko Kuboshima; sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Elsie Watari; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A private memorial service was held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Inglewood Park Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Miyabe from Venice Free Methodist Church officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 30, 2019
