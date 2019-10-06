Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for Sumiko Doi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sumiko Doi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sumiko Doi Obituary
Age 83 passed away on September 18, 2019. She is survived by her son, Kevin (Dorene) Doi; daughter, Karen Cuadra; grandchildren, Jarron and Charis Doi, Kyle, Nathan and Garret Cuadra; siblings, Shizuko Nakasone, Atsuko Craig, and Hideo Hirata; she is also survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Memorial services held on Friday, October 18, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church of Los Angeles, 1255 S. San Gabriel Blvd., Rosemead, CA 91770. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sumiko's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now