Age 83 passed away on September 18, 2019. She is survived by her son, Kevin (Dorene) Doi; daughter, Karen Cuadra; grandchildren, Jarron and Charis Doi, Kyle, Nathan and Garret Cuadra; siblings, Shizuko Nakasone, Atsuko Craig, and Hideo Hirata; she is also survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Memorial services held on Friday, October 18, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church of Los Angeles, 1255 S. San Gabriel Blvd., Rosemead, CA 91770. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 6, 2019