January 18, 1964 - May 21, 2019 Sunil Dutta was born January 18, 1964 in Jaipur, India. He came in 1986 to the United States where he married Wesley Jean Ray, moved to Davis, CA, and took his PhD in Plant Biology in 1994. Later he joined the LAPD working there for 17 years, while authoring several books, translating poetry, finishing his memoir just before his death on May 21, 2019. Great friend to many and ardent supporter of dhrupad music, he enjoyed mountain walks with Wes and their dog. He is survived by his wife, his mother, Usha Datta, brother Kaushal and predeceased by his father VK Datta. He was grateful to the LAPD for many kindnesses during his long bout with cancer; and to City of Hope and Dr. Ravi Salgia for their excellent care. Donate to Lung Cancer Research, City of Hope, Dr. Ravi Salgia. Sunil quoted Ghalib,"The horse of life is galloping; we'll never know the stopping place.Our hands are not touching the reins, nor our feet the stirrups." Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 25 to June 30, 2019