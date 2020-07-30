Susan Anne Susa, age 91, died in the hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 5, 2020, after complications from a stroke. She was born April 6, 1929, in Farrell, Pennsylvania. After moving from Pennsylvania with her husband Ray in the mid-1950's, they settled in West Hills, California, where they lived and raised their two sons with toughness, kindness, and always encouragement. Sue had her many worries, but always managed to rise above them with a quiet strength. Her "Sueisms" would have given Yogi Berra a run for his money. Her sons grown and married; she worked locally in retail for many years and was loved by her co-workers for her warm advice and friendliness. Sue and Ray retired to Las Vegas in the early 1990's, where they made many new friends very easily. Sue loved being near her grandchildren and the slot machines. A "good" machine was her friend. She had a winning touch with an uncanny sixth sense for when to play or move on. Always young at heart, Sue loved dressing up and wearing her jewelry; all for a night out with a nice steak dinner or even a hamburger and fries. And no "stada baba" shoes for her! In the late 1990's Sue was diagnosed with breast cancer. Over the years that followed, she had other illnesses that she overcame with great resolve and acceptance. Beginning in the 2000's, for almost 15 years, she took care of her husband after his complications from cancer treatments, and surgeries that left him needing daily care which she administered with patience, diligence, and love, as good as any nurse. Sue always loved birds, especially the cardinal, and in her later life bird watching became a very popular hobby. She also continued her chocolate-eating hobby, which she took very seriously. Sue would often say, "Have a drink for me." So here's to you, Sue. Those of us lucky to know and to love you hit the jackpot. Sue is survived by her two sons: RJ Susa and his wife Vicki, Woodland Hills, California; Jeff Susa and his wife Jill and two grandchildren, Brianna and Tanner, Las Vegas, Nevada. She is also survived by many brothers and sisters and their families, most living in Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her husband Ray of 60 years in 2015. Funeral and memorial services are pending and will be held privately at her request.



