December 5, 1955 - October 7, 2019 With many loving friends with her, Susan passed away following a surgery in Austin, Texas, where she had lived since 1998. While there Susan held various positions in the Attorney General's Office. Susan had attended Marlborough School, Scripps College and held a law degree from Loyola Law School. She was preceded in death by her devoted father, Robert Alston Brant, Jr., and leaves her mother Sally H. Brant, her brother Robert H. Brant, nephews Robert T. Brant and Stewart H. Brant, and great-nieces and great-nephews Robert, Alston, Clare and Katelyn. In her memory, donations may be made to a .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019