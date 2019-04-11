October 20, 1950 - March 19, 2019 Susan Janette Byer passed away on March 19, 2019 at her home in Wrightwood, California, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her husband Walter Byer; daughters Brenda Angel, Tonya Nelson, and Julie Byer; grandchildren Shane, Kory, Genesis, Breanna, Megan, and Jamie; sisters Glenda Garr and Connie Monroe, and brother Kenny Page; as well as numerous family and friends. Janette was born on October 20, 1950 to Doc and Rubie Page in Blytheville, Arkansas, and moved to Southern California with her parents as a young child. She attended high school at Mark Keppel in Alhambra where she met the love of her life, Walter, and husband of 52 years. Janette continued her education at Citrus College in Glendora. She was a successful Real Estate Broker for many years, owned and managed Byer Real Estate office in Covina, CA. She was ambitious, energetic, kind, silly, and truly loved and lived with a carefree outlook on life. Janette enjoyed the simple things in life and spent most of her free time surrounded by family and friends. Janette was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister with a love of people and kindness that is so rarely seen. She lived each day to the fullest and was always the life of the party with a smile that would light up the room. Her laughter was contagious and she encouraged others to believe in themselves, leaving an impact on the numerous lives she touched. Our sadness and tears may fade but her memory, spirit, and love will live in our hearts forever. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2pm at Faith Lutheran Church, 505 E. Bonita Avenue, San Dimas, CA. Donations in Janettte's honor can be made to the . Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019