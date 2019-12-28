|
October 26, 1946 - December 22, 2019 Susan Carol Riggle (née Tress) was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Norman Harry Tress and Gladys Charlotte Tress who both predeceased her (1996 and 2015). She moved to Southern California after coming out on vacation with a friend in 1976. She was married to Franklyn (Frank) Louis Riggle on November 8th, 1980 and widowed on August 18, 1993. Frank, a USMC Veteran and member of the GTE Coin Crew was the light and love of her life.The first half of her professional career was in Accounting and as an Administrative Assistant in the Hospitality and Property Management professions. She worked at St. Monica Catholic High School as an Administrative Assistant to the Principal, Vice-Principal and Attendance Clerk 12+ years until her retirement.A stickler for details and a woman of great strength, stubbornness, fun, generosity and love – she is survived by cousins, aunts, and many friends and colleagues who were embraced as family. She had a passion for animals and leaves Hula – her four-legged companion as well.We will celebrate Sue's life at Gates, Kingsley & Gates, et al. – 4220 South Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City on January 4th, 2020 at 1 pm – with a reception to follow. Please consider a donation to the ASPCA in Sue's memory. We will always love you Sue.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 28, 2019