October 4, 1958 - March 26, 2019 Susan Chilcote Bagley died peacefully at home on March 26, 2019 after a battle with breast cancer. Her wife, Linda; their four kids, Ava, Lowell, Joe and Kate; sister Cindy (Chilcote) Schwartz and nephew Elliot Schwartz; and the family's menagerie of pets, Herman, Rose, Guido, Fray and Luna were at home with her. Susan was born on October 4, 1958 in Toledo, OH. Susan's mother, Patricia Stanley, also survives her. Susan's father, Joe Stanley, died in 2016. Susan graduated from McAuley H.S. in 1976, from The Ohio State University in 1980, and then from Purdue University. After stints with Arthur Andersen, Ernst & Young, and E.piphany in places as far flung as Chicago, Sao Paolo, and San Francisco, Susan settled down in Encino, CA. Susan loved to dig in the dirt, roll out pie crust, cook with her homegrown herbs. She loved the plenty, the chaos, the creativity of family life: four kids, four schools; not one Thanksgiving pie, but three kinds; not one dog, but three. Susan competed in triathlons, found Pilates, and swam. Shortly before her death, Susan wrote: "I look back on my life and I have no regrets. It has been full. I thought there would be a second volume but you know sequels are never as good as originals. I will walk off this train when my station arrives and know that I had a life well lived." Please consider making a gift in Susan's memory to advance breast cancer research under the direction of Dr. Sara Hurvitz at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, www.cancer.ucla.edu/donate. Please note in the Comments field that your gift is in memory of Susan Chilcote Bagley. [email protected] for 4/14 services. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019