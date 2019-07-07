Resources More Obituaries for Susan Pfann Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan Diana Pfann

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email March 19, 1949 - June 29, 2019 Susan Diana Pfann: wife, mother, lawyer, equestrienne (all extraordinaire!); March 19, 1949 to June 29, 2019, the victim of a particularly vicious and aggressive cancer.Susan was born in Summit, New Jersey, to William G. and Mary Louise Pfann. She grew up in rural Far Hills, where she first learned to ride - on a donkey, then a horse. She graduated from Bernardsville High School in 1967 and from Bucknell University in 1971. After spending a couple of years skiing in Aspen, Colorado she moved to Los Angeles and eventually enrolled as a night student at Whittier College School of Law. There she was on Law Review and was president of the Moot Court Society. She graduated cum laude in 1979, first in her class, barely edging out her future husband, Art Walsh.After passing the bar, Susan was hired by the Office of the Los Angeles City Attorney. Assigned initially to its Criminal Branch, she helped establish the first slumlord prosecution team in City history. After transferring to the Office's Civil Branch, her path led to her advising the City on development projects. Whether the City approved or disapproved a particular project, Susan wound up defending it from lawsuits brought either by disappointed developers or by frustrated opponents. She became a recognized expert on California's Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the vehicle frequently used to attack and defend such developments. Susan retired in 2010 as an Assistant City Attorney and the Managing Assistant of the Real Property and Environmental Division of the Office.Meanwhile, in 1984 Susan had married the aforementioned Art Walsh and became the loving and loved stepmother to his daughter Pamela. She and Art had two wonderful children of their own, Julia, born in 1987, and Caitlin, born in 1989. Susan balanced her successful legal career with her equally successful mothering role, teaching the girls to think independently as well as to sew, cook, ski, camp, ride, and, above all, to become the strong independent women they have become.She and her daughters had begun riding when the girls were young, first on leased horses and later on their own: Isabelle (RIP), Pfinnegan, and Pfinneas, all thoroughbreds. Susan's retirement enabled her to devote more of her time to her passion for horses. She rode in local English competitions, winning blue ribbons on all three of her horses. For two years she also served as competition coordinator for Equestrian Trails Inc., a non-profit that holds horse shows throughout Southern California.Susan leaves behind her loving husband Art; daughter Pamela and Pamela's husband Dave Staub and children, Shelby and Casey; daughter Julia and husband Nate Kopp; and daughter Caitlin and fiancé Molly Heuss; as well as her large extended family and a host of friends.The family requests that donations made in Susan's name be to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, 123 William Street, New York, NY 10038. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 7, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries