August 9, 1957 - October 31, 2020 Dr. Susan I. Bernatz passed away peacefully in her home in Venice, CA after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 63.A psychologist who specialized in forensic neuropsychology, Susan loved her work and was a passionate advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable, especially the elderly. She was tenacious in her pursuit to find the nuggets of truth that told the seniors' story. Susan was the president of Bernatz Experts Inc., a forensic based practice in Los Angeles, CA., and a founding member of the Los Angeles County Elder Abuse Forensic Center. Dr. Bernatz was a leading expert in the areas of undue influence, mental capacity, and financial abuse in the older adult, and provided litigation support to law firms and numerous public agencies throughout the United States. Susan was a pioneer with her SCAM model (2006), a framework that captures the "four buckets" or elements of undue influence which are codified in 2014 California Probate Code. Susan graduated from The University of California Irvine and went on to get her MA and Ph.D. from the California School of Professional Psychology, Los Angeles. She received her neuropsychological training from the Fielding Institute.Susan was born in Los Angeles to Thomas H Bernatz and Nancy S Bernatz, and grew up with her 5 siblings amid the citrus groves and open fields of Orange County. Always an avid athlete, Susan played basketball, softball, and tennis growing up. As an adult however, her love of sports turned to marathons, triathlons, ice climbing and surfing. Her quest for fun and adventure took her from Canada to Costa Rica to bag the highest peak or surf the longest break. Moving from Orange County to Venice California in the 80's, Susan found she could be close to the thriving Arts culture of Los Angeles and maintain the freedom of mind and spirit she desired. Venice also offered proximity to the ocean she loved. Whether it was paddling out for a surf, swimming her beloved dog, Dillon Rose, or meeting friends for a quick dip, Susan was frequently hopping on her bike to head to the water.Susan is survived by her father Thomas H Bernatz, life partner Charlotte Kresl, five siblings: Linda Martin (Jim Rinos), Thomas S Bernatz, Michael Bernatz, Dianne (Jonno Wells), Elizabeth (John Andrews), 8 nephews and nieces, one great nephew, and best friend Maggie Levy. Like her heroine Scout from to Kill A Mockingbird, Susan was adventurous, feisty and extremely self-demanding but always a loyal sister, lover of life and amazing friend. She was smart and funny and blossomed into the most gracious and generous of mentors and confidants to both her family and her colleagues. We will all miss her so much. Donations in her honor may be made to The Angeles Clinic Foundation (theangelesclinicfoundation.org
)