June 27, 1955 - January 25, 2019 Susan Kale unexpectedly died in the home that she loved on January 25. Susan was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, to Aron and Evette Sanders. She worked in the fashion industry and later became a Dental Assistant. She met her husband in 1982 and they married in 1983. She was the mother of 2 wonderful sons, Aron (29) and Mason (27). She was predeceased by her father Aron and is survived by her mother Evette, husband Michael, sons Aron and Mason and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Kirstin. Susan was beautiful and a loving and devoted daughter, wife and mother.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019