Sister Susan died on November 15, 2020 of Covid19. A Sister of Social Service for 72 years, Sister Susan was born in Maui HI and served in Sacramento, San Francisco, San Diego, San Rafael, Los Angeles, Orange Co., and Taipei TN. Her ministries included working with adoptive parents at Holy Family Adoption Agency, and resettling myriad Indochinese immigrants in Los Angeles after the fall of Saigon.Due to current circumstances, private services were held at the Sisters of Social Service, 4316 Lanai Road, Encino.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Social Service.



