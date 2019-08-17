|
December 16, 1941 - July 10, 2019 Susan Krehbiel Hartman, 77, formerly of Mammoth Lakes and Newport Beach, California, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 after an incredibly courageous ten-year battle with breast cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband Geoff, who passed away in 2009 and her younger brother John, who passed away in 2000. She is survived by her sons Derrek (Tahnee) of Boise, Idaho, Reeve (Alison) of Huntington Beach, California, and Tanner (Katie) of Salem, Oregon; her brother Dan (Bonnie) Krehbiel of Temecula, California, and her sister Margaret (Dave) Hecht of Orchard Park, New York. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Natalie, Burr, Bruin, Quinn, Bridger, Owen, Ali, Susie, and Lundy Hartman. She was born on December 16, 1941 in Buffalo, New York, to Orrin and Adeline Krehbiel and raised in Clarence Center, New York. She had many fond memories of growing up in Clarence Center and always remained very close to her Krehbiel family. She graduated from the University of Rochester (U of R) in 1963, and shortly thereafter moved to Southern California. She married fellow U of R graduate Geoff Hartman in 1964, who was an officer in the United Sates Marine Corps. While her husband was away serving in the Vietnam War, she went onto earn her master's degree in Occupational Therapy (OT) from the University of Pennsylvania. She worked as an OT for several years in Southern California before starting off on the greatest joy of her life: being a mom and helping raise a family. She and her husband originally settled in Newport Beach, California, where she was known to favor a bike much more than a car. She became a well-recognized local celebrity pedaling her sons all over Newport Beach and Corona Del Mar on the back of her bike; even appearing on the covers of several bicycle magazines in the early 1970s. As a former stand-out high school athlete, she loved doing sports and being active, even playing semi-professional women's soccer. Through the years she devoted an endless amount of energy, encouragement, and love to her three boys. She was their greatest supporter for all their adventures, activities and sporting events. She and her family later settled in Mammoth Lakes, California, where her sons all graduated from Mammoth High School. As her sons headed off to college, moved away from home, and began to start their own families, she herself went back to school and got her teaching credentials. She then became a Kindergarten teacher at Mammoth Elementary School, where she taught for the next 25 years. She truly loved working as an educator and being around children. During her time at Mammoth Elementary she developed many special relationships with her fellow teachers, administrators, coworkers, friends, parents and students; they meant everything to her during her time as a teacher. She retired from teaching in 2015 and moved to Seal Beach, California, where she and her husband had lived almost fifty years before. In addition to enjoying her final years of life next to her precious warm beaches and sunny weather, she also enjoyed being close to her sister-in-law Jan Krehbiel, traveling to Lake Tahoe for family get-togethers, and receiving many memorable visits from all her grandchildren. She was a truly remarkable daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, wife, aunt, teacher, and friend who touched many lives and will be greatly missed. She cherished all the special moments with her three beloved boys, her three-beautiful daughters-in-law, and her nine precious grandchildren. She was also known affectionately as Aunt Susie to her many wonderful nieces and nephews who were such a big part of her life. Finally, she was so proud of all her students through the years, and was so grateful to have had the chance to teach them in her kindergarten classes at Mammoth Elementary School. A celebration of life will be held in Mammoth Lakes at a later date with information to follow. Also, a scholarship in her name will be set up by her family in the near future. For now, in lieu flowers, contributions can be made in Susan Hartman's name to the Hope Foundation for Cancer Research.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019