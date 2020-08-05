Susan Midori Takahashi, 80, of West Hills, passed away on July 28, 2020. She was a retired court transcriber and, despite battling mild dementia, remained active and independent.She was predeceased by her husband, Henry, her parents Herman and Mabel Ushio, and sister June Wunno. She is survived by her children, Lauren, Mark (Kate), and Diane (Jon Goucher), her sister, Barbara Klass, five grandchildren, three nieces, a nephew, and many other relatives and friends. Due to the current conditions, a private service will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests that no flowers or koden be sent; however, if you would like to honor Susan, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in her name. www.fukuimortuary.com
(213) 626-0441