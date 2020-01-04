|
January 30, 1933 - December 23, 2019 Susan Bauman, age 86, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 with her loving husband and son at her side. Susan was born in England on January 30, 1933, and immigrated to Vancouver, British Columbia, with her parents John and Jean Horne-Payne in 1935 where she lived throughout her childhood and as a young adult. Susan moved to Southern California following her marriage to William McComb Bauman, a loving partnership and union that spanned 64 years until her passing. Susan lived a long and fulfilled life, and will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Throughout her lifetime, she was an active member of her community in Pasadena including volunteer roles at St. James Episcopal Church, The Junior League, The Los Angeles Zoo, and Junior Achievement. Susan was described by all who knew her as a thoughtful, loyal, and giving person constantly looking for ways to enhance and enrich the lives of the people around her. She was also the consummate hostess who took great pleasure in entertaining friends and family at the Pasadena and Saltspring Island residences. Susan also enjoyed travel with her husband Bill. During her lifetime, they traveled to many destinations including Europe, Africa, and Central America. Susan also enjoyed an abundance of personal interests such as gardening, skiing, reading, cooking, needlepoint, and history. Susan also maintained very strong ties to her Canadian roots, and spent every summer for the past 33 years at her home on Saltspring Island, BC. There she was also a very active member of the community and enjoyed deep and lasting friendships with many of the residents of the island as well as old friends in the Vancouver area. Susan was a very devoted and energetic wife, mother, and grandmother who remained a pillar of the family until her passing. She leaves behind a legacy of strength, compassion, selflessness, honesty, dedication to family, and conviction. Susan is survived by her husband William McComb Bauman and her son William Montgomery Bauman as well as her two granddaughters, Brooke Elizabeth Bauman and Taylor Susan Bauman. Her family will forever treasure and love her for all of the love and care she bestowed upon us during her lifetime.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020