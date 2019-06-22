February 16, 1944 - June 16, 2019 Susan passed away peacefully at home after a seven-year battle with colon cancer. She was 75. Her life was full with her two sons, five grandchildren and many lifelong friends she celebrated daily. "Nana" was determined to spend her years not battling a terminal disease but joyfully living each day to its fullest. Her family and friends will miss her kindness, energy, enthusiasm, courage, humor, willpower, generosity, curiosity, passion, thoughtfulness and ferocious desire to engage with and understand all things and people in her world. Susan was born February 16, 1944 in Evanston, IL. Her parents were Marjorie and Theodore Mitchell. Her brother, Reginald, died at age 46. After completing high school at Glenbrook North, she went onto college at Duke University where she majored in Math. Susan is survived by her two sons, Peter and Matthew, their wives, Paula and Ellie respectively, and her grandchildren: Tyler (13), Griffen (11), Mason (8), Alice (8) and Grace (6). Her longtime partner, Evan Flamer, was also a part of the family and provided much love, laughter and support. An accomplished designer, Susan collaborated on many projects, the most important of which was her home and garden. She expanded the footprint of the original 1927 Spanish Colonial home by seamlessly adding and blending contemporary design elements and materials while preserving the original home. The beauty of her home is a testament to her remarkable sense of design, and it's where she spent her final days surrounded by family and friends. Equally important to her were her friends who provided such joy, love, support and compassion which allowed her to celebrate life. Many a night were spent hosting these friends over food, drink and lively conversation. We'll be doing that in her honor with a private ceremony at her home in late July. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 22 to June 23, 2019