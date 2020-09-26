January 16, 1941 - September 12, 2020 Susan Warschaw Robertson of Los Angeles passed away September 12, 2020 in Cedars-Sinai Hospital with her family at her bedside. The cause was complications related to ovarian cancer. She was 79 years old.Susan was born on January 16, 1941 in Los Angeles, California to Carmen and Louis Warschaw. She was the granddaughter of Leo Harvey, founder of Harvey Aluminum. Reared in a politically active family, she graduated from USC with a B.A. in Political Science and volunteered in Democratic Party politics. She moved to Washington D.C. to work at the State Department. Upon returning to Los Angeles, she married Carl W. Robertson, a lawyer, in 1967. She was a Robert F. Kennedy Delegate at the 1968 Democratic Party Convention in Chicago. Throughout her life, Susan Robertson was a dedicated volunteer and patron to many charitable organizations. She served as President of Jewish Vocational Services. She was a member of the Board of Governors of the Huntington Library and a trustee of the Autry Museum of the American West. She was a founder of Westmark School and a trustee of Landmark College in Vermont. She was also a longtime member of the Blue Ribbon Society of the Music Center and Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles. Continuing in her family's philanthropic tradition, she was a supporter of Cedars Sinai Medical Center, a member of its Board of Governors and donor of the Warschaw Robertson Law Families Chair in Prostate Cancer. She and her husband also established the Susan W. and Carl W. Robertson Program for Tumor Ablation at the USC Keck School of Medicine. With her husband, she traveled the world. At home, they were avid collectors of Americana from high to low. She delighted in her family, friends, and a succession of ill-behaved dogs.She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Carl, her children Cara and Chip, her daughter-in-law Carrie, her grandchildren Louis, Rose, and Lila, and her sister Hope Warschaw.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to JVS SoCal.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store