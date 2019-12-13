|
January 23, 1940 - November 23, 2019 Susan White was born in Van Nuys, CA, on January 23, 1940 and passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019. She had a passion for animals especially dogs and cats. People often referred to her as the female Dr. Doolittle and was often the first one called when anyone needed a loving and reliable pet sitter. She loved all wildlife including squirrels, opossums, and raccoons. She enjoyed listening to music and her most favorite singer was old blue eyes, Frank Sinatra. She had other favorites such as Perry Como, Sammy Davis Jr., Tony Bennett, and Barbra Streisand. Susan spent 17 years at Bendix Oceanics where she had a career as an executive secretary and previously worked as an assistant to eye doctors. Susan was an exceptional cook. Most requested items were her delicious tacos, enchiladas, crab dip, and bruschetta. Always the romantic, she enjoyed watching old movies especially if there was a fireplace she could curl up in front of. Candles always filled her home, along with a beautiful collection of green Depression glass and unique lamps. Scrabble was her game of choice until Words with Friends came along. She played multiple WWF games at one time and was known to stay up all night to craft the perfect high scoring word. Her favorite place to visit was June Lake in the Sierras, where she liked to fish, take in the scenery and breathe fresh mountain air. Susan is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Mark), son Anthony, 2 grandchildren Joey and Jessica, brother Ken (Karen), and 2 sisters Judi (Tom), and Jerri. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews as well as her beloved cat Jolie. She was loved by everyone that knew her and will be sadly missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 13, 2019