5/31/22 - 10/16/19She was a devoted wife of 55 years to Arthur Makoto Emi. Beloved mother of Erik Emi (Amy), Aprille Hogg (Joe), Roderick Emi, Lance Emi (Linda) Dr. Stephanie Nakamura (Glen); Grandmother of 11; Great Grandmother of 11. Always gracious, generous, a true lady who will be missed by all.Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 11, 11:00AM at Nichiren Buddhist Temple, 2801 E. 4th Street. Los Angeles, CA 90033. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 6, 2019