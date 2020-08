SUYEO TOMOOKA, 93 years old, resident of Canoga Park who passed away on August 1.Beloved father of Eric (Joni Kinoshita) Tomooka of HI and Dana Hartmann; grandfather of Austin Hartmann of Japan, and Curtis Hartmann; brother of Tom (Nancy) Tomooka of AZ and Takashi (Alice) Tomooka; also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.Due to Covid-19, the family will not have any services and requests a silent thought of a life well-lived. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441