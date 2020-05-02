Suzanne Aspaturian
June 23, 1925 - April 25, 2020 Suzanne Lee Dohan Aspaturian passed away on April 25 of complications from Covid-19. She was 94. Born Susanna Lily Dohan in 1925 in Vienna, she emigrated to the U.S. with her family in 1939. For the rest of her life, she remembered arriving in Los Angeles after the horrors of Nazi-occupied Austria and stepping off the train into sunlit Southern California. It was a point of pride with her that she mastered English without an accent-"unlike Henry Kissinger." She attended Hollywood High School, where she was known as an ace Latin student, and UCLA, receiving her BA in international relations; she subsequently moved to State College, Pennsylvania, with her husband, Vernon Aspaturian, a political science professor at Penn State University. Returning to LA in the 1970s, she worked as an administrator at the VA Hospital, UCLA, and the Los Angeles Business Council. A great reader of history, English and German literature, contemporary nonfiction, and above all The New Yorker, she loved theatre, classical music, travel, and, in her later years, lavishing home-baked Viennese pastries, as well as frequent gifts, on her always amenable grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband and daughter Nancy, she is survived by daughter Heidi, granddaughters Rachael, Lilia, and Emma, daughter-in-law Laurie Aronoff, and relatives across the globe. Donations in her memory may be made to Democratic Party candidates of one's choice.

Published in Los Angeles Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
