December 13, 1950 - January 16, 2020 Suzanne Bragg Levanas died peacefully on January 16, 2020 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA, due to complications from heart surgery at the age of 69. Suzanne is survived by her spouse Judge Michael Innes Levanas, daughters Danielle Bragg Levanas and Virginia Bragg Levanas, son-in-law CarloVito Sunga Santangelo, grandson Remy Michael Santangelo, and sister Marilyn Bragg Symons. Suzanne was born on December 13, 1950 in Calgary, Alberta. While traveling in Mexico in 1978, she met and fell in love with a scruffy young sailor named Mike. Ever up for new experiences, Suzanne joined the crew and sailed back to Los Angeles with him. The couple got married in 1979 and became parents to their two daughters. Suzanne was a 3-time cancer survivor and dedicated her life work to others fighting breast and ovarian cancer as an LCSW at Simms/Mann UCLA Center for Integrative Oncology for 17 years. She was a lover of nature, hiking, bike riding, camping, mindfulness, and spending time with her family and precious community of friends.A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, January 25th at 12pm at Corpus Christi Church in Pacific Palisades, with a reception gathering to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Suzanne's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you do something kind for a stranger. Suzanne lived by the motto "live with joy" and found beauty in small acts of kindness.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020