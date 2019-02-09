|
December 9, 1934 - February 6, 2019 Beloved wife and mother of three, adoring grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of eight. Sue lived a rich and fulfilling life of 84 years and was a devoted volunteer at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for 37 years. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed and always cherished by her family and friends. Services will be held on Sunday, February 10 at 10am at Hillside Memorial Park, Hillside Mortuary. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to Cedars-Sinai.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 9, 2019