October 22, 1950 - November 28, 2020 Suzanne Margaret (McGeary) Antonelli died of complications after surgery in New York City on Nov. 28 at the age of 70. Born in Worcester, the daughter of the late Bernard J. and Virginia (Lorange) McGeary, she lived on New York's Upper East Side for forty-one years. Suzanne, known to all as "Moma," is survived by devoted husband Steven, loving children Megan, wife of Ben Gerst of Hermosa Beach, CA, Caroline, wife of José Almada, and William, both of New York City, and by her cherished grandchildren Ryan and Owen Gerst and Matias Almada-Antonelli. Besides her husband, children, and grandchildren, she leaves her brother, Paul McGeary and Bernard McGeary. She was predeceased by another brother, Daniel McGeary. She was the loving aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews and grandnephews. Suzanne's proudest accomplishment was her family- the children and grandchildren she loved deeply from coast to coast and to the moon and back. Moma loved that a child or grandchild was born every decade since she married Steven. Since 2013 she shared time between New York and California where she created cherished memories with Megan, Ben, Ryan, Owen, and all their friends in Hermosa Beach. A memorial celebration of Suzanne's life will be held in Hermosa Beach, CA at a later, safer date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store