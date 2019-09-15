|
|
May 18, 1938 - September 11, 2019 Suzanne M. Bitterman (81), of Glendale, CA, passed away on September 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Viewing will be held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills from 5:00 to 9:00 PM Monday, September 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Incarnation Catholic Church in Glendale, CA.Suzanne was born in Los Angeles to Janet and Melvin Mann on May 18, 1938. She went to school at Immaculate Heart High School and graduated Immaculate Heart College. Suzanne spent a while in the Catholic Church as a nun. She was later a teacher and librarian for a time before she met and married Melvin L. Bitterman on November 7, 1970 in Glendale. She was an amazing watercolor artist. She would spend many a day painting beautiful scenery and animal life. She has been involved with the Verdugo Hills Art Association and served in several capacities including President in 2000. Her art has received several ribbons and awards. Suzanne loved a good book, especially Dick Francis. She would play in a weekly canasta game always hoping to get the victory. Suzanne is survived by her husband Melvin Bitterman; daughter Jana Walsh and son-in-law Chris Walsh; sisters, Elizabeth Mann Clarke and Martha Mann Arvey; brother Philip Mann; and grandson Cody Walsh; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 15, 2019