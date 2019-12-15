|
1942 - 2018 Suzanne died December 18, 2018 but lives on in our hearts. On the first anniversary of her death we affirm our love and memory by commending her to you.She was a devoted wife to Dennis for over 52 years, a loving mother of Alison, Jessica, and Nicholas and a proud grandmother to Jake. She was a friend to all and loved her community. Whether helping found a hospice house, volunteering in and leading Assistance Leagues, participating on the Long Beach Library Foundation and Long Beach Museum of Art Boards, or commissioning works of music she put others first. In the collected words of those who attended her memorial service she was: loving, dear, kind, generous, calm, gracious, sassy, welcoming, smiling, positive, compassionate, witty, unstoppable, caring, no-nonsense, energetic. She was also known for her Friday Night Tacos!She had passions ranging from reading to music to cooking to crafting to bridge. And she gave them her all. In spite of her myriad medical maladies she always paid attention to your condition. She never asked "Why me?" rather "What about you?" She was happy despite being born into the crucible of a wretched childhood. Fortunately, she became hardened against the temptation to self pity and went forward to turn that fiery beginning into a light for others. She loved life to the very end but finally surrendered to the peace she deserved.We miss her a lot and believe you do as well. We want to wish you a "Merry Christmas" on her behalf as you recall her ever smiling face and the joy she felt at this time of year in and for all of you.The Poulsen Family
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019