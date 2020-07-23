May 31, 1926 - July 2, 2020 Suzanne Travis Heidelman, at 94 years of age, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. A fourth generation Los Angeleno, Suzanne enjoyed a wonderful childhood with her older sister Pat and older brother Tom. Suzanne's parents, Paul F. and Gladys nee Fitzgerald Travis, raised her in the Catholic faith of her large, extended Irish-American family. After attending Cathedral Chapel Parish School and Marymount Jr. School in Los Angeles, Suzanne relocated with her family during the war years to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where she graduated from Classen High School. Studying sociology, she then attended St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana with her sister Pat. Returning to Los Angeles, Suzanne attended Immaculate Heart College in Hollywood where she made many life-long friends.In 1949, she wed her beloved husband John "Jack" Heidelman, Sr., with whom she raised seven children. Jack and Suzanne met at a party for single Catholics hosted by the Kirst Family. Dubbed "The Cupids of the Arroyo", many happy marriages came from these ladies' efforts. Suzanne and Jack shared forty years together before his passing in 1989. Settling first in Altadena and later Tujunga and finally in Glendale, California, Suzanne and Jack loved football and baseball, family vacations at the beach, travel and their shared commitment to their faith.Always making new friends, Suzanne never knew a stranger. She joined parent groups with a special focus on the high schools. St. Francis in La Canada, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy and Holy Family in Glendale, received Suzanne's active support. Suzanne gave generously during her children's time at their schools, and that giving continued throughout her later life. All manner of activities benefited from her efforts and warm wit. She actively participated in many events held by the Los Angeles Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women. In her later years, she constantly worked to benefit the Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of Mary Guild. Suzanne deeply respected the Sisters because of their faithfulness to the Church and service in education.Suzanne loved to travel with Jack, and together they saw much of the world. She read several newspapers daily in their entirety, as well as solving many a crossword puzzle. With her encyclopedic knowledge of locations and history in southern California, she could guide anyone with ease.For forty-five years Suzanne was an active parishioner at St. Bede the Venerable in La Canada. Her greatest passion was her family. During the holidays she welcomed new guests to her home with her full attention and wit. Her stories were endless and always interesting around her table. Her grandchildren always enjoyed Grandma's humor.Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, a granddaughter, and her youngest son Bill. She is survived by her six children: Anne, John Jr., Mary, Jim, Joe, and Leslie, their spouses including Bill's spouse Katherine, sixteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. All will miss her deeply. Her family also wishes to thank her care-givers for their loving efforts.In lieu of flowers in memory of Suzanne Travis Heidelman, gifts may be made to:USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Foundation, in Glendale, California https://uscvhh.org/giving/foundationSaint
Andrew's Abbey , a Benedictine Monastery in Valyermo, Californiahttps://www.saintandrewsabbey.com/Articles.asp?ID=269