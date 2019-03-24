Home

Suzue "Suzu" Tsuno

Suzue "Suzu" Tsuno Obituary
TSUNO, Suzue "Suzu" (95) Passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019.She was preceded in death by her husband, Hardy Iwao Tsuno and she is survived by her loving family; son, Richard (Judy) Tsuno; daughter, Louise (Steve) Guasti; grandchildren, Jason (Gina) and Scott (Alyssa) Tsuno and Andrea (Ryan) Minobe; great-grandchildren, Cole Tsuno and Erin Minobe; sister-in-law, Chiyeko Taketomo; also many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5th, 11:30 AM at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 West 166th St., Gardena, CA. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 24, 2019
