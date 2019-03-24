|
|
TSUNO, Suzue "Suzu" (95) Passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019.She was preceded in death by her husband, Hardy Iwao Tsuno and she is survived by her loving family; son, Richard (Judy) Tsuno; daughter, Louise (Steve) Guasti; grandchildren, Jason (Gina) and Scott (Alyssa) Tsuno and Andrea (Ryan) Minobe; great-grandchildren, Cole Tsuno and Erin Minobe; sister-in-law, Chiyeko Taketomo; also many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5th, 11:30 AM at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 West 166th St., Gardena, CA. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 24, 2019