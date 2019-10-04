|
April 20, 1931 - September 26, 2019 Sybil Audrey Totten fondly known as "Syb's" or simply "SSSSS" by John, her predeceased husband of 61 years, was born on April 20, 1931 on the family farm in Good Easter, Essex, England, to Reginald and Edith Matthews. Sadly, on September 26, 2019 without warning and a total surprise to all, Sybil, possessor of boundless energy and enthusiasm, passed on. Sybil, to the end was a whirlwind of energy possessing an enthusiasm, zeal, zest for life that all who knew her aspired to replicate. She and John travelled the world, leaving no stone unturned. Sybil valued, nurtured, and treasured every acquaintance, friend and family member wringing the joy out of every moment; nothing in her life was done half-hearted. Sybil's childhood did not foretell this life filled with adventure and passion. At the age of 2, either due to a head injury or illness, Sybil began to experience biweekly grand mall epileptic seizures. Her parents and two brothers, Tommy and Geoffrey, brothers she adored and remained close to all of their lives, understandably became extremely protective of Sybil. She was not allowed to swim, a lifelong regret, which as an aside did not stop her from rafting down Alaskan rapids well into her 60's. It was regularly communicated to Sybil that because of her illness she would never marry or have children. However, early on it became very evident to all that Sybil was not going to let epilepsy, nor the premature death of her father, when she was 14, define her. Like all of her peers in those days she went off to boarding school where she excelled at all type of sport but particularly field hockey. She lived through World War II and the devastating bombings during the Battle of Britain. In the early 50's, Sybil went to work for the Marconi Corp where in 1954 she met John Totten a handsome Australian and 6 months later took his name. After a short honeymoon, John and Sybil with nothing more than a few pounds in their pockets left England for a new life in Canada. Very quickly thereafter in 1955 Robert was born and in 2-year intervals Bruce and Steven. Following her new husband away from her doting family thousands of miles, with limited resources while continuing to experience biweekly seizures exemplifies Sybil's quiet courage. Sybil and John successfully built a new life in Toronto sharing their passions for dancing, tennis and friends; but, after 10 years the road called again. John and Sybil, tiring of the Toronto cold bundled their family of 5 plus cat into a 14-foot trailer and travelled across the USA relocating to Los Angeles. Though Sybil's heart never left her family in England, whom she visited and spoke with often, her Los Angeles roots grew deep. Sybil was a doer and the scheduler of all activities. In the 1970's Sybil was awarded San Fernando Valley Lady of the Year. In the 1980's once an empty nester she went to work as a travel agent; a vocation she dearly loved. If you became Sybil's friend it was for life, every relationship was valued and maintained. She and John often said "we never give up friends they have to give up on us". Sybil valued her tennis friends, her bridge friends, her pickleball friends, her Mayflower Club friends, her Village friends, her travel friends and then most of all her family. Sybil was the glue that kept our family together, never missing a birthday or special event and bragging to anyone who would listen about her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sybil's husband, John, predeceased her after 61 years of marriage. Sybil will be deeply missed by all who knew her but particularly by her sons Robert, Bruce and Steven, her current and past daughters-in-law Kimberly, Myra, Honey Bee and Debra; her grandchildren Jennifer, Jessica, Rachel, Michael, Sabrina, Kristine, Marilyn and Siena and her great-grandchildren Benjamin, Layla and Lucas.Services to be held 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 8th at St. Columba's Episcopal Church, 1251 Las Posas Rd. Camarillo.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019