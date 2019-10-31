|
July 11, 1926 - October 21, 2019 Born: Salt Lake City, UT Died: Pacific Palisades, CA Sybil was many things to many people, but to all she was love. Daughter of James & Sarah White, sister of Evelyn Blankman. Mother to four sons, Richard, Lawrence, Jonathan and Roger, mother-in-law to Cate, Sunni, Herb and Naomi, grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 6. From her graduation at UC Berkeley to the end of her life, she was deeply and happily bound to Robert J. Stoller, her husband who predeceased her in 1991. She created a home visitors felt welcome in, be it a family member or new friend. The hallmarks of her generosity include the incredible meals she created, every meal had her simple brilliance. Her home was her artistic expression. A craftswoman turning out gorgeous pottery which she joyfully and generously shared. And she will be remembered for the love she showered on her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love extended to Carmen Cortes who offered her caring and strength over the past 20 years, and Arlette Remy who started with the family and then became a friend over 52 years. Perhaps her most striking trait was her ability to experience and express the beauty she saw around her. She and Bob cultivated philanthropy as they did their gorgeous garden. Their many causes included the Democratic Party, environmental issues, the Palisades Chamber Symphony, as well as being a patron to many rising artists, and to those who just needed a helping hand or a room in which to stay. She was tireless in support of people doing good work on behalf of the arts, medicine, research, and music. She and Bob were original Founders of the LA Music Center. She spoke French and Italian, loved to travel, and did so until late in life. Last July Sybil celebrated her 93rd birthday surrounded by loved ones. She passed on October 21 with her family by her side. With appreciation to her nephew Dr. Tom Brod and his wife Lily, who were always there for her.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019