March 25, 2019 Noted anthropologist. Beloved wife of the late Mel Silverstein and Dr. Eric R. Wolf. Devoted mother of Eve R. Silverman, Julie Silverman Yorn and Daniel J. Wolf. Cherished mother-in-law of Gene Scaperotta and Kevin Yorn. Adored grandmother of Samantha, Libby, Nathaniel (Kim), and Jennifer (Lauren). Sweet sister of Goldie, Mark, Ida, and the late Hymie, Hannah and Paul and sister-in-law of June Finfer. Service Thursday, March 28th, 11:30am at "The Riverside," 76th St. and Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019