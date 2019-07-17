Home

Sylvia Gayle (Prichard) Powell

Sylvia Gayle (Prichard) Powell Obituary
1943 - 2019 Sylvia Gayle (Prichard) Powell was born to Daro and Neva Prichard on January 31, 1943. Along with her 10 siblings, she spent most of her younger years growing up in Colgate, North Dakota. In 1956, she moved to Gardner, ND. She married Leonard Powell and lived in Washington state for 42 years. Sylvia was an office technician (computers) with King County for 21 years until she retired at age 65. She possessed a captivating character. She had a great sense of humor and had an unconditional love for her family. She peacefully passed away in Burien, WA at the Highline Medical Center due to complications of cancer on June 6, 2019. Sylvia's son George, daughter Janie, and eight of her siblings preceded her in death. A memorial will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA on Aug 5th at 2 PM
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 17, 2019
