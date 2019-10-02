|
July 1, 1916 - September 28, 2019 Sylvia Gordon was born July 1, 1916 in Brooklyn, New York. Because both of her parents died at an early age, Sylvia believes she raised herself with the help of a very dear uncle who promised her grandmother he would take care of her. She married Stanford Gordon in 1938 and they had a child, Jeffrey Glenn Gordon, in 1943. They shared almost 60 years of love together before he passed away at 90. She was rarely seen without a smile on her face, as she loved life and was still driving at 100. She enjoyed many activities in life such as playing bridge, shopping, theatre, plays, opera and traveling with bridge friends on cruise ships to many parts of the world. When her son was living on a Kibbutz in Israel he became very interested in how the children were raised, making them very independent at a very young age. He requested Sylvia to take care of these children as best she could, which became the main interest in her life. She visited Israel in 2010, and through a friend, discovered a girl's orphanage in Jerusalem (Bayit Lepletot) that cared for 600 homeless girls. This orphanage became the primary interest in her life. Sylvia Gordon passed away at age 103 and prays that her friends will live many years and have fun.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019