July 29, 1915 - November 8, 2020 "And her soul is in the arms of God."Sylvia Mager Milberg was born prematurely at home July 29th, 1915 in Harlem New York City to Eastern European immigrant parents, Max and Bessie Mager. From a precarious entrance into this world she lived a full, compassionate and loving life until her sudden farewell November 8th, 2020. The oldest of three sisters (Belle Gorelnik, Sybil Wegman), early on she was placed into an adult role for her father worked six days a week and her mother only spoke Yiddish and never learned to read nor write. She helped raise her sisters and was the interface between home life and the world outside her door. She never had any toys, few holidays were observed and she never had a birthday celebration until she made her own at age 16. Her fondest childhood memory was spending one summer in the Catskills, exploring nature and reciting poetry from hill top swings. She was an excellent student and was admitted to prestigious Hunter High School. In1929, the Great Depression came and at age 14, her family moved to Los Angeles to the Jewish enclave, Boyle Heights. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1932 but had to delay college and helped support her family for three years by working at Thrifty Drug Store for 27 cents per hour. When conditions improved, she entered UCLA and majored in education and music. One of her music mentors was world famous Arnold Schoenberg. While in a daily carpool from Boyle Heights to Westwood, she met David Milberg and after graduation in 1939, they wedded in 1940. Starting with $35, during World War II, Sylvia Milberg built a food industry up and down the coast of California supporting our troops before they went to out to engage our enemies. When the war ended, she and her husband settled in Los Angeles and started a family. She taught elementary school from1957 until 1979 with her classes scoring in the 99th percentile in citywide testing. Her next profession was business manager for her son's medical practice from 1988 until 2011 and she retired at age 95 ½. Sylvia Milberg was a feminist at an early age. When it was "boy's day" in high school to introduce young men to future male oriented professions, she passed a petition around school for "girl's day". She was a pianist and could play any melody one hummed. She loved poetry, classical music, opera, art history, politics, good literature, classic movies, rack of lamb, cooking and travel. She championed causes for the underprivileged, underrepresented and the prevention of poverty and prejudices. She embraced all of mankind with love and respect and her mantra was, "Treat people the way you want to be treated."She is survived by Paul Milberg; Diane Milberg (Randall); Natalie Milberg (Ryan); great-grandchildren Tom and Ava O'Nan; Laura and David Rein; Cari (Marty) Kavinoky; Janet Ashby; Shawn Athari (Bob); Rick and Marc Gorelnik. There will be a memorial service at a later date-Covid 19 permitting. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Sylvia Milberg to UCLA Center for the Study of Women (Fund #62429C) https://csw.ucla.edu/."You can remember her and only that she's gone or you can cherish her memory and let it live on."



