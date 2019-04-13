October 10, 1921 - February 27, 2019 Sylvia was born and raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and graduated with honors from Radcliffe College in 1941. Attending Radcliffe was one of the highlights of her life. During World War II, Sylvia worked for the Army Chaplain School at Harvard University and for the War Labor Board in Boston as an economist. At this time, she met a handsome Navy Lieutenant, Abe Brian Weinberg and they were married May 19, 1945: a cherished union that would last for 62 years until Abe's death in 2007. Sylvia was active in the United Jewish Fund, served as president of both Santa Monica's B'nai Brith Women, and the Beverwil Division of the National Council of Jewish Women and was a dedicated member of the 35's - Women's Campaign for Soviet Jewry. Sylvia was a loving mother to her three children: Dr. Richard (Bernadette) Weinberg, Rabbi Neal (Miri) Weinberg and Laurie (Stuart) Rice, and 5 grandchildren: Vanessa Weinberg, Micki Weinberg, Yonatan Weinberg, Emily Rice, and Adam Rice (of blessed memory). Sylvia will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Contributions in her memory may be made to Judaism by Choice, 8918 West Pico Blvd. #8, Los Angeles, CA 90035 (www.judaismbychoice.org/donate). Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019