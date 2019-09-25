|
October 17, 1920 - August 26, 2019 Sylvia Weishaus, PhD, was the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants. She received her Bachelors' Degree in Sociology from the University of Chicago in 1942. In 1947, Sylvia began working as Director of Consumer Relations for Waste King Universal, remaining in that job until 1968.In 1969, at the age of 49, she returned to graduate school at USC, and in 1972 received her MFCC, and in 1974, her PhD in Sociology. In 1977 Sylvia developed the ground-breaking Making Marriage Work program for the University of Judaism.Sylvia loved folk dancing, theatre, reading, hiking, and classical music.Sylvia was married for 58 years to James Weishaus, MD (died 1998), and is survived by her two sons Marc Weishaus and Kent Weishaus, their wives, as well as her grandson, Jimmy Weishaus, and 11 nieces and nephews, and their children.In place of flowers, please make donations in her name to Planned Parenthood and/or The ACLU.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 30, 2019