June 23, 1935 - August 30, 2020 Dr. T. Richard Harelik was born June 23, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. He is survived by his wife, Joan, two children, Justin Harelik and Anya Viner and five grandchildren, Ricki, Max, Sam, Sophia and Marley. He moved to California with his mother and twin sister, Joan, and started school at UCLA. He completed medical school at the U. of Illinois. He was drafted and served as a physician during the Vietnam War. After returning to California, Dr. Harelik purchased a small medical practice worked for 40 years as an internist in the Palisades.



