Tadashi Oki
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tadashi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 13, 1924 - May 6, 2020 Tadashi Oki passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 96 at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, CA. Tadashi was born on April 13, 1924 in Los Angeles, CA to Hidejiro and Kiyoko Oki. Tadashi will always be remembered for his kind and generous heart, and patience. Tadashi always had a great sense of humor. He loved sports, especially golf and bowling. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him or crossed paths with him. Tadashi is predeceased in death by his wife, Mae Hiroko of Fowler, CA. He is survived by his daughter, Jo Ann Oki, sons, David (Joyce) Oki and Dennis Oki of Reno, NV. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Melissa Charmaraman (Arnold) and great grandson Ethan Kyle Tadashi Charmaraman, brothers, Tom (Susie) and Tak (Beverly) Oki, sister, Louise Uyeda (deceased). And many nieces and nephews. Because of the coronavirus no services will be held at this time. Plans for a memorial/celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved