April 13, 1924 - May 6, 2020 Tadashi Oki passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 96 at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, CA. Tadashi was born on April 13, 1924 in Los Angeles, CA to Hidejiro and Kiyoko Oki. Tadashi will always be remembered for his kind and generous heart, and patience. Tadashi always had a great sense of humor. He loved sports, especially golf and bowling. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him or crossed paths with him. Tadashi is predeceased in death by his wife, Mae Hiroko of Fowler, CA. He is survived by his daughter, Jo Ann Oki, sons, David (Joyce) Oki and Dennis Oki of Reno, NV. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Melissa Charmaraman (Arnold) and great grandson Ethan Kyle Tadashi Charmaraman, brothers, Tom (Susie) and Tak (Beverly) Oki, sister, Louise Uyeda (deceased). And many nieces and nephews. Because of the coronavirus no services will be held at this time. Plans for a memorial/celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 17, 2020.