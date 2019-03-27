April 26, 1932 - March 10, 2019 Tadashi Okura passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2019 after enduring many years of lung disease. Tada was born on April 26, 1932 to Goro and Asano Okura in the small town of Waimea on the Big Island of Hawaii. He grew up with 6 sisters and 5 brothers on a small farm. He was drafted into the Army immediately after high school in 1950. He did his military training on Oahu, then was assigned to Signal Corps School to learn Morse code. He served 2 years in the Korean War where he put his skills to work. After the war, he left for California to become a diesel and automotive mechanic. He met and married his wife, Eiko Matsumoto, there. They returned to Honolulu where their daughter Darlene was born. Eventually they moved back to the mainland where their son Mark was born. Soon after, they bought a house in Gardena where they lived until retirement. Tada worked for the City and County of Los Angeles for over 30 years. He especially enjoyed his job working at the Department of Beaches. Tada was great at fixing not only cars, but just about everything. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking and poker. After retirement, they built a house in Pahrump, NV, where Tada was able to indulge in his favorite hobbies, especially gardening, woodworking and slot machines. They were able to enjoy retirement in Pahrump for 19 years then moved to Walnut Creek, CA, to live with their daughter and her family. Tada is survived by his daughter Darlene (Russell Muraoka) and son Mark (Deb). He is also survived by 4 sisters, 4 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers, 2 sisters and his wife of 61 years, Eiko. Tada's witty humor and the occasional lively poker game will be greatly missed. Tada's family invites friends and family to his Memorial and burial service April 6, 2019, 2pm at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019