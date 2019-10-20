Home

February 19, 1923 - October 9, 2019 Takashi Okazaki, 96 years old passed away peacefully on October 9th, 2019.Takashi is survived by son, James (Linda) Okazaki; daughter, Sallie (Terry) Kuwahara, Nancy (Jerry) Burks; grandchildren, Kirk Murata, Irene Okazaki, Rick Moreno, Marc Moreno; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 25th, 2019, at 11:00 am at Gedatsu Church of Los Angeles, 7850 Hill Dr. Rosemead, CA 91770. www.fukuimortuary.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 20, 2019
