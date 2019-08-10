Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Takehiro Akiyama Obituary
Memorial services for the late Takehiro Akiyama, 77 years old, Gunma, Japan born resident of Monterey Park, who passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 will be held on Saturday, August 17, 11 a.m. at Mission Valley Free Methodist Church, 1201 S. San Gabriel Blvd., San Gabriel, CA.He is survived by his loving family: wife, Noriko Akiyama; sons, Glen and Kevin Akiyama; brother, Shohei (Katsuko) Akiyama of Japan; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Japan. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 10, 2019
