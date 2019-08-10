|
|
Memorial services for the late Takehiro Akiyama, 77 years old, Gunma, Japan born resident of Monterey Park, who passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 will be held on Saturday, August 17, 11 a.m. at Mission Valley Free Methodist Church, 1201 S. San Gabriel Blvd., San Gabriel, CA.He is survived by his loving family: wife, Noriko Akiyama; sons, Glen and Kevin Akiyama; brother, Shohei (Katsuko) Akiyama of Japan; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Japan. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 10, 2019