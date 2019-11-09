|
|
April 4, 1923 - October 28, 2019 Tak, 96, passed peacefully to our Lord surrounded by his family. He resided in Beverly Hills for the past ten years and had previously lived in Canoga Park for 55 years. Tak was the third of six children of Yoshichika and Tomeo Nakae who had emigrated from Japan in 1908. Born and raised on the family farm in Newcastle, CA, he developed an unceasing devotion to family and hard work. During WWII, the Nakae family was interned at Tule Lake interment camp; he was later released from camp to attend the University of Nebraska. In 1944 he was drafted and served in the Army and was honorably discharged as a T/Sgt., he continued to serve as a reservist before he retired as a Captain. He was a pilot and a member of the Civil Air Patrol. In 2012 he received the Congressional Gold Medal for WWII Nisei Soldiers. After graduating from Nebraska, he began a 45-year career as a mechanical/nuclear engineer working for John Deere, Lockheed, Atomics International, and Rocketdyne. He worked on satellites, rockets, nuclear reactors and solar projects and was the proud holder of many engineering patents. Tak was a founding member of St. Joseph the Worker Church in Canoga Park. He was an usher, Eucharistic minister, lector, member of the Serra Club, and president of the Holy Name Society. For over 63 years, he was treasurer for the St. Vincent de Paul Society at both St. Joseph and Church of the Good Shepherd until his passing, and was a recipient of the Frederic Ozanam Award. Our father left a long legacy of service. He was an assistant scoutmaster, a campaign worker for Eisenhower and Goldwater, a volunteer at Sunrise Senior Living center, a past president of the San Fernando Japanese-American Citizens League, Crespi Carmelite Dads club, and Rocketdyne management group. Tak had a lifelong love of automobiles and design. In the last ten years, he took up creative writing as part of a program sponsored by the city of Beverly Hills. He served on the editorial board of the "Roxbury View," which also published a great number of his submissions. His greatest love was for his family. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years Louise Mary Nakae (Budan). He is survived by his sister Miyo Uratsu, his children, Kim (Donna), Joel (Jan), Paul (Sue), Julie (Bob DeLeo), Keay (Nancy), Jon (Tina), James (Diane), and Mary (John Hanover), 17 grandchildren, Jaimie (Jay), Sara (Dru), Christopher (Vi), Patrick, Beth Ann (Theo), Bobby, Sasha, Keri, Anna, Jackson, Kimberly (Tom), Tim, Jessica, Catherine, Cassidy, Jacob, and Sydney, and his great-grandchildren Taylor, Cullen, Josiah, Penny, Avery, Ben, Ava, and James. Services will be held at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on Saturday, November 16th at 1:00 pm, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Society is appreciated.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019